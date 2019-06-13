Brad Jalbert of Select Roses developed The Divine Miss M. He has gained international recognition his Langley roses over the past 30 years.

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

  • Jun. 13, 2019 9:45 a.m.
  • News

By Bob Groeneveld/Langley Advance Times

.

Although created in Langley, The Divine Miss M won’t be available for B.C. rose gardens for “a few years,” according to the rose’s creator, Brad Jalbert of Select Roses.

The Divine Miss M is named for singer, songwriter, actress, comedian, film producer Bette Midler, in honour of her founding and work with the New York Restoration Society.

Internationally recognized rose breeder Jalbert was approached by the New York Botanical Gardens to see if he had a rose suitable for honouring “someone special.”

The rose would have to be “bawdy, brass, and bold, but it also had to be divine,” Jalbert was told.

They liked the rose he picked for them – “a big white rose that looks like it has a dollop of whipped cream on top,” said Jalbert.

“When they saw the rose,” said Jalbert, “it was everything they hoped it to be.”

And so they acquired the naming rights for the creamy white rose with a light vanilla scent, and it became The Divine Miss M.

READ ALSO: Langley rose The Divine Miss M named in honour of Bette Midler

Jalbert said that, because of the time and cost involved in developing a new rose, groups and organizations that want to name a special rose, usually to honour a person or a place, are normally charged anywhere from $7,500 to $15,000 for the naming rights.

Buying the naming rights in this case included the right to use it for fundraising, to further Midler’s work in developing green spaces and better environment in New York for people across the social and economic spectra.

So Jalbert won’t be marketing the rose at least until Midler’s people have met their fundraising goal with it.

“It will be a few years before The Divine Miss M will be available locally,” Jalbert said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Langley-bred rose The Divine Miss M named to honour Bette Midler.

Previous story
16 new heat records set across B.C. Wednesday
Next story
COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP hunting for drug trafficking suspect

James Daniel, 18, of Surrey is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Man thrown from motorcycle in crash along Surrey’s 120th Street

Speed and alcohol have not been ruled out as factors in the collision

Play Surrey contest winners are Nylez K and Charles PS, for Canada Day and Fusion Festival gigs

‘This year’s winners were in good company among the many high-caliber auditions that were submitted’

OUR VIEW: We can prevent most of Surrey’s traffic crashes

Nineteen people died, 20 more were seriously injured in traffic crashes in Surrey in 2018

South Surrey seniors celebrate 75 years married

The secret to a long marriage? ‘Yes dear’

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Suspicious fire destroys two trailers at Cultus Lake mobile home park

One 42-year-old male in custody arrested nearby at 1:30 a.m. on June 12

Bette Midler rose not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

MindFull exhibition focusing on Corey Hirsch’s mental health battles

Robert Bateman Secondary School students’ artwork on display at The Reach

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Canada may need higher carbon taxes to meet its Paris targets, PBO says

Under current projections, Canada will reduce its emissions to 592 megatonnes of carbon dioxide by 2030

Most Read