Best news photographs of 2017

See some of B.C.’s very best images from our Black Press photojournalists and readers
For a full video gallery of the images click see below.
A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers
David Moerman, 28, designed company to help fund water wells in developing countries
Mission and Abbotsford were the hardest hit communities after two ice storms slammed the region
Petition filed in court Friday says controversial plan violates Species at Risk Act and Wildlife Act
This is the second day where a southbound counterflow lane caused north bound delays
Residents, travellers warned to keep a lookout for ‘adverse’ weather conditions
Winter storm spreading across Lower Mainland, Environment Canada says
Visitors score with 0.3 seconds to go in regulation to tie game, then net OT winner
Family friend Sandra Hudson called the vigil and ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family
Critter Care had all it needed in less than a day
Kelowna Rockets player Dillon Dubé scores to give him three points in three games
Overcoming bullying, addiction, injury and more – these athletes gave it their all
B.C. warns of diet shift dangers for moose, deer, elk, sheep
Winter storm downs power lines
