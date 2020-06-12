A truck rests in the yard of a home at the corner of Everall Street and Roper Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)

‘Best-case’ ending after truck loses control on hilly White Rock road

One to hospital, roads expected to remain closed for several hours

Police and fire crews have a couple of White Rock roads closed off this afternoon (June 12), after a truck lost control on a stretch of Everall Street and came to rest in the yard of a hillside home at the corner of Roper Avenue.

Fire department officials said the truck driver, who was conscious and walking following the crash, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

The roads are expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours while crews extricate the truck, which came to rest within a few feet of the house on the property.

It was the “best-case” ending to the situation, according to one official.

Firefighters braced the truck to ensure it wouldn’t slip further forward before it could be towed out. Two tow trucks were called to handle that task.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

car crashWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic
Next story
B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

‘Best-case’ ending after truck loses control on hilly White Rock road

One to hospital, roads expected to remain closed for several hours

Vancouver Pride isn’t ‘going away from their roots’ in parade police ban: Surrey Mountie

Surrey RCMP spokesperson Elenore Sturko says she is ‘disheartened’ about decision

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in White Rock, Surrey and beyond

JUNE 12: Feds to implement mandatory temperature screenings

Annual Solstice Stroll to add glow in South Surrey on June 20

Event invites candles to be lit in memory of loved ones lost

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Aldergrove fuel firm fined $200,000 over federal gas tank regulations

The company entered a guilty plea for five counts under federal law

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

COLUMN: Fraser Valley lawyers warn ‘numerous criminal matters dangle on the precipice of oblivion’

Letter signed by 20 defence lawyers to provincial government says COVID-19 court delays need to end

Eastbound crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford causing heavy traffic

Crash site just before Bradner Road, emergency crews blocking left lane

Injured eagle found on the side of a B.C. road on the mend

It will be at least another few weeks before considering release, OWL says

Most Read