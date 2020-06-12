‘Best-case’ ending after truck loses control on hilly White Rock road

One to hospital, roads expected to remain closed for several hours

A truck rests in the yard of a home at the corner of Everall Street and Roper Avenue. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Police and fire crews have a couple of White Rock roads closed off this afternoon (June 12), after a truck lost control on a stretch of Everall Street and came to rest in the yard of a hillside home at the corner of Roper Avenue.

Fire department officials said the truck driver, who was conscious and walking following the crash, was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m.

The roads are expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours while crews extricate the truck, which came to rest within a few feet of the house on the property.

It was the “best-case” ending to the situation, according to one official.

Firefighters braced the truck to ensure it wouldn’t slip further forward before it could be towed out. Two tow trucks were called to handle that task.



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

