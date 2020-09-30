Bellingham boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

A 49-year-old man from Washington was fined $1,000 this week under Canada’s Quarantine Act after he crossed in Canadian waters to meet his girlfriend in Surrey.

On Sunday, RCMP members with the ShipRider program encountered a Seasport cabin cruiser out of Bellingham that was anchored in the Crescent Beach channel near Blackie Spit, an RCMP news release notes. The two occupants aboard the boat were a Bellingham man and a 50-year-old woman from Surrey.

Investigators found that the man had left his home port earlier that morning and picked up his girlfriend at Ward’s Marina, near the Historic Stewart Farm. The man had failed to report his crossing into Canada and he did not meet the entry requirements under quarantine restrictions, according to police.

• READ ALSO: ‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

In consultation with Canada Border Services Agency, police arrested the man and his vessel was seized for failure to report inwards. A search of the boat “confirmed that the trip was simply personal in nature and no other criminality was involved,” police said.

The man was fined $1,000 under the Quarantine Act and released. He was also required to pay an extra $1,000 for the return of his boat and to leave Canada immediately.

The woman was taken to Crescent Beach Marina, where she received a ride to her vehicle. Police said her plan was to self-isolate for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test if she experiences any symptoms.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Financial aid for workers hurt by COVID-19 gets unanimous support in Commons
Next story
More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Just Posted

UPDATE: NDP asks Elections BC to investigate Liberal voter fraud allegations in Surrey-Fleetwood

Liberal MLA candidate for Surrey-Fleetwood Garry Thind issued a written statement Wednesday afternoon

Bellingham boater fined $1,000 for violation of Quarantine Act

49-year-old man entered Canada to visit girlfriend in Surrey

VIDEO: ‘There is no closure for the family,’ renewed plea for missing woman

Kristina Ward was last seen in Surrey in 2017

‘We’re taking them all like regular-season games’: Surrey Eagles prepare for long exhibition season

South Surrey team will play more than a dozen preseason tilts before BCHL regular-season begins

First big Surrey battle puts spotlight on health care

First in a series of election news features on issues important to Surrey residents, heading into the Oct. 24 provincial election

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Investigators now focussing efforts on alleged victims within the Glad Tidings Church community

B.C. VOTES 2020: Businesses now owe $6 billion in deferred tax payments

COVID-19 relief from remittance to province ends with September

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Long-term care study credits fewer COVID deaths in B.C. than Ont. to funding, policy

The study was published Wednesday in the Canadian Medical Association Journal

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mobile hair salon rolls into Fraser Valley

Prime Real Estate Salon is a fully functioning hairdressing business located entirely within a truck

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

Most Read