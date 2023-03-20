Being homeless ‘not a crime’ – White Rock CAO

A temporary shelter, built with umbrellas, serves as a dry place to sleep for one of the Peninsula’s unhoused residents. The issue of homeless people on the streets in White Rock cannot be solved simply by police or city intervention, the city’s chief administrative officer said during a recent council meeting. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

The issue of homeless people on the streets in White Rock cannot be solved simply by police or city intervention, the city’s chief administrative officer said.

“Being homeless is not a crime – let me repeat that – being homeless is not a crime,” Guillermo Ferrero said.

“People have a right to be on the street and sleep on the street. Obviously we do our best to mitigate that because, at the end of the day, we are wanting to help people.”

He was responding to a questioning from White Rock commercial and residential property owner, and former BIA executive member, Carlos LaPena during question period at the March 13 council meeting.

LaPena, while acknowledging that homelessness is primarily under federal and provincial purview, was asking what steps the city is taking in dealing with issue, particularly in light of fears of “potential violence and abuse of businesses.”

“This not going away, and I hope that there are some decent solutions,” LaPena said.

“It’s a concern for everyone in British Columbia,” Ferrero answered.

“Homelessness is definitely not going away. This council has put some efforts into creating a warming shelter, where some of these people can go and get some help during the day.”

White Rock doesn’t have an overnight shelter, Ferrero noted, “so people tend to wander around and find a place to sleep.”

The city’s approach is mainly one of providing education, he said.

“We try to build relationships to (the) homeless. That comes from our mandate from the RCMP and bylaw officers as well.

“It’s not an easy solution…this council has made a commitment to continue working with staff to seek help from higher levels of government. It’s not really a municipal issue, but we’re all in it together.”



