Bear spray used during fight at Guildford gas station, Surrey RCMP say

Police are looking for two people after bear spray was used during an argument at a gas station at 104 Avenue and 144 Street Wednesday night.

Surrey RCMP say officers responded to a call at 7:20 p.m. about an argument between two people that lead to one of them releasing bear spray.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the two people who know each other took off into a wooded area in Hawthorne Rotary Park and police blocked off the area as they searched for them.

Although police were not able to find them, Cpl. Munn said police know who they are and are recommending assault charges against the person who released the bear spray.



