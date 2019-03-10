File photo

BCLC investigating after allegations raised against White Rock shredding company

Intact casino playing cards left unguarded: whistleblower

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation is investigating after an allegation was raised that a White Rock shredding company left unshredded Grand Villa Casino cards exposed to the public.

The allegations were made public after NEWS 1130 reported that a “whistlerblower” alleged that troves of sensitive documents White Rock’s ShredWise was supposed to destroy – including bank information, health records, blood tests, passports, and even someone’s HIV results – were left unshredded and unguarded in a truck parking lot in Surrey.

Following up on the whistleblower’s claims, NEWS 1130 reported that it discovered a bin owned by ShredWise full of unpunched, intact playing cards belonging to Grand Villa Casino.

BCLC, which regulates the province’s casinos, told Peace Arch News via email Friday that the allegations are “very concerning.”

“Private-sector service providers own and operate gambling facilities on behalf of BCLC in accordance to the standards that we set out, including those related to the secure destruction of gambling supplies, such as playing cards,” a BCLC spokesperson wrote to PAN.

“Service providers are responsible for ensuring cards are securely punched or destroyed at end of use. BCLC conducts periodic reviews of service providers to confirm compliance with requirements.”

ShredWise CEO Tino Fluckiger told PAN via email Friday that he had been “very busy over the past 24 hours working very hard on investigating the claims against the organization.”

An anonymous Twitter account, which appears to be owned by someone with association to ShredWise, posted a series of photos Saturday of a ShredWise mobile shredding vehicle.

In the photos, intact playing cards can be seen lining the floor of the vehicle.

