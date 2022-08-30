(Black Press file photo)

BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

The overtime ban has ended and plans are underway to resume work at liquor distribution warehouses

The B.C. General Employees Union said it will “stand down” job action amid ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Agency as a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the union said in a news release.

Effectively immediately, the overtime ban for union members has ended. Preparations are also being made to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

Both sides have agreed to a “media blackout” and have no further comment.

B.C. hospitality, tourism and liquor groups seek quick resolution to BCGEU job action

