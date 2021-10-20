FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

FILE – LifeLabs signage is seen outside of one of the lab’s Toronto locations, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

BCGEU says fair wages are on the line as LifeLabs workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Some locations will remain open as LifeLabs is an essential service

B.C. General Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers at LifeLabs issued a 72-hour strike notice as of 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

The union said that the strike notice, which could take effect as early as Friday at 7 p.m., comes after 30 days at the bargaining table and eight days of mediation.

“BCGEU members working for LifeLabs are among the ‘healthcare heroes’ that have pushed themselves to the limit and beyond throughout the pandemic,” said union president Stephanie Smith. The company provides a variety of medical testing services.

According to the BCGEU, the main issue in negotiations is “fair and reasonable wage increases.” The union said that LifeLabs has stalled attempts to keep workers’ wages in line with public sector wages and in line with inflation.

Because LifeLabs is considered an essential service, some locations will remain open during the strike. To see which location are on strike, visit www.lifelabs.bcgeu.ca.

Black Press Media has reached out to LifeLabs.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal Court hearing on Discovery Island fish farm phase-out underway
Next story
UPDATE: Hope restaurant closed on morning of injunction hearing

Just Posted

Police say drugs, cash and a vehicle were seized during patrols Oct. 8, 2021 in South Surrey. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Drugs, cash, vehicle seized in South Surrey: police

A scene from Erasure’s “Time (Hearts Full of Love)” music video, directed by Surrey’s Stephano Barberis using submitted video of band members cut with footage filmed in and around East Vancouver. (Photo: YouTube)
‘Star Wars’-like holographics in new Erasure music video by Surrey-based director Barberis

From left: SurreyCares Community Foundation’s Coral Henshaw and John Lawson, Coun. Brenda Locke, Mayor Doug McCallum, Marilyn Buchannon (Keery family representative), Coun. Doug Elford, and Coun. Laurie Guerra at the Oct. 19, 2021 groundbreaking of the Keery Park loop trail in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo) From left: SurreyCares Community Foundation’s Coral Henshaw and John Lawson, Coun. Brenda Locke, Mayor Doug McCallum, Marilyn Buchannon (Keery family representative), Coun. Doug Elford, and Coun. Laurie Guerra at the Oct. 19, 2021 groundbreaking of the Keery Park loop trail in Campbell Heights. (City of Surrey photo)
PHOTOS: Trail enhancements for historical South Surrey park launched

Students at Clayton Heights Secondary School prepare donation bags for the 14th annual “Halloween For Hunger” donation drive. (Photo submitted: Sarah Daintrey)
Clayton Heights Secondary launches annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ event