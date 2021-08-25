Campfire 2020 (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Campfire 2020 (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

BC Wildfire issues plea after dozens of campfires reported in Coastal Fire Centre

Campfires are banned everywhere in B.C. except for the Northwest Fire Centre and Haida Gwaii

The BC Wildfire Service is urging individuals to respect the campfire ban after dozens of them were reported in the Coastal Fire Centre over the past several days.

Campfires have been banned everywhere in B.C. except for the Northwest Fire Centre and Haida Gwaii since June due to the dry weather and increasing fire activity. That includes the Coastal Fire Centre, where the Mt. Hayes wildfire recently sparked fear in Ladysmith residents on Vancouver Island.

Overall, B.C. has had 1,555 fires so far this year and while the majority have been in the Kamloops and Southeast Fire Centres, the Coastal Fire Centre has had 197 so far.

“The fire danger in many parts of the centre is still high or extreme, meaning that fires can start easily and spread more quickly than under normal conditions,” the BC Wildfire said in a social media post.

“Beyond the direct damage that can be done by an escaped campfire, preventable wildfires on the Coast divert resources that would otherwise be used to support harder hit communities in the Interior.”

Tens of thousands of people have been put on evacuation order or alert and in late June, the entire community of Lytton burned to the ground.

PHOTOS: Before and after the blaze that destroyed the Village of Lytton

The fire for violating the campfire ban is $1,150, payable by everyone around the blaze. If the campfire starts a forest fire, the fine can go as high as $100,000 to $1 million and result in a one-year prison sentence.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
City of White Rock invites input on post-pandemic economy plan
Next story
Reinstate on-campus voting options, B.C. student groups urge ahead of federal election

Just Posted

Photo posted to the Twitter account of Surrey Centre candidate Randeep Sarai, the Liberal incumbent in the riding.
Swastika symbol drawn on Surrey election sign ‘intolerable,’ candidate says

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and South Surrey-White Rock candidate Gordie Hogg speak at a campaign event in South Surrey Wednesday. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Justin Trudeau faces protest at South Surrey campaign stop

Kevin Wise helps his father Reginald Wise, 96, lay a wreath at the Cloverdale Cenotaph Aug. 19, 2021—the 79th anniversary of the Dieppe raid in World War II. Wise, a WWII veteran, laid the wreath to honour the men who died during the raid. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale veteran observes 79th anniversary of Dieppe raid

(Black Press Media file photo)
Surrey-area all-candidate meetings are planned in-person and virtual