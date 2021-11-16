People head east along the Keith Wilson Bridge following an evacuation order for Sumas Prairie and Yarrow on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

BC STORM: Yarrow residents on evacuation order in Chilliwack

Evacuation alert issued ‘in response to potential danger that may arise due to flooding’

Yarrow residents are on evacuation order.

The Chilliwack community of Yarrow, on the western edge of the city was the latest to be issued an evacuation order, after slides hit Vedder Mountain and floodwater flowed from the Sumas Prairie area.

About 3,300 people in Yarrow, and more than 1,000 households are impacted by the evacuation order.

Mayor Ken Popove said the latest reports showed the Nooksack River to be cresting but they are concentrating on evacuating western part of Yarrow first.

“In response to the potential danger that may arise due to flooding, the City of Chilliwack has issued an evacuation order for the community of Yarrow,” according to the notice Nov. 16.

The area under evacuation order includes: Yarrow, from Boundary Road to Browne Road, and all of Majuba Hill.

Yarrow residents are being advised to use Boundary Road to Keith Wilson, over Keith Wilson Bridge as the evacuation route. From there multiple routes can be used to get to Chilliwack secondary, such as Vedder Road, or Lickman Road.

An RCMP officer tells a driver they need to turn around and head towards Chilliwack while guiding traffic on the east side of the Keith Wilson Bridge. Folks from Sumas Prairie and Yarrow were leaving the area following an evacuation order on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

“Residents should register at the Reception Centre at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre (Chilliwack Secondary School) at 46363 Yale Road.”

City staff will be providing updates all day.

“Due to the highway closures and extremely limited hotel availability, evacuees are strongly encouraged to stay with family and friends.”

City officials are reminding residents to be prepared in case of emergency by ensuring the household has a grab-and-go emergency kit containing food and water, as well as prescription medications, personal toiletries, a change of clothing, insurance papers and other important documents.

Updates here and at chilliwack.com/FloodWatch as information becomes available.

Yarrow residents on evacuation alert Nov. 16, 2021. (Facebook)

Yarrow residents on evacuation alert Nov. 16, 2021. (Facebook)

RCMP officers control traffic on the east side of the Keith Wilson Bridge at Chadsey Rad as folks from Sumas Prairie and Yarrow leave the area following an evacuation order on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

BC Flood

