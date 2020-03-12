Port Alberni Black Sheep David Symington, left, and Conner Alexander chase down Cowichan Piggies’ Louis Gudmensmith during the Black Sheep’s home turf victory Saturday in Div. 1 men’s rugby action. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

BC Rugby suspends weekend games, any out-of-province travel over COVID-19

League taking cautious approach in wake of pandemic status

The BC Rugby association has cancelled any inter-club games this weekend and is advising against any inter-provincial or out-of-country travel.

“While the COVID-19 risk remains low within Canada and British Columbia, all inter-club activity is suspended for this upcoming weekend,” BC Rugby noted in a statement on its website.

“This applies to all age-groups and divisions.”

Clubs are permitted to arrange extra practices or inter-squad matches, provided they practice good hygiene.

“This cancellation gives us all an opportunity to practice self-care and BC Rugby will re-evaluate the situation early next week and provide a subsequent communication.”

READ: B.C. recommends no travel outside Canada in coronavirus pandemic

The league is recommending teams reassess any out-of-province travel plans, especially to high-risk countries or areas. Because COVID-19 has been declared a pandemic, this impacts Rugby Canada’s insurance status.

Any teams already touring out of country will be contacted directly by Rugby Canada.

A World Rugby Level 1 referee course planned for March 15 has been cancelled, and an alternate date discussed.

BC Rugby is also prohibiting any club or associate member from taking part in rugby activities in Washington State while the state has event restrictions in place.

Team members are being advised to clean and disinfect equipment that is frequently touched, such as tackle bags.

Any players who have questions about their own health situations are asked to go through HealthLink BC by calling 8-1-1.


