Six members of the Mission RCMP came to help six-year-old Austin Hall-Waters celebrate his birthday on Sunday. / FaceBook Photo

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

You only turn six once and for Austin Hall-Waters, his sixth birthday will always be one to remember.

On Sunday, June 2, Austin celebrated his birthday with a party, and six members of the Mission RCMP came out to wish him well. However, the police didn’t crash the party, they were invited.

MORE: Mission RCMP set up road checks

Austin’s mom, Christine Waters, explained that the youngster’s grandparents are both RCMP officers in Armstrong, so he’s grown up with police in his family.

“We have instilled in him that police officers are your friends and they take care of you,” said Christine.

However, in Austin’s mind, he “genuinely believes they all know him personally” and every single time he sees a police car or an officer he would say “there are my friends, they know me.”

This is Austin’s first year in Kindergarten, so when his birthday began to get close, he wanted to invite his friends to come to his party.

All his friends.

“He invited all his classmates and he had some invitations left over and he asked ‘what about my police friends?’”

His mom thought, sure why not.

He wrote up an invitation and he and his mom walked the police station and handed it to the woman in reception.

A short time later, an RCMP Constable called Christine and said they would try their best, but nothing guaranteed.

The family didn’t hear anything else about it for about a week, but then, on Sunday morning on the day of the party, they got the call.

ALSO: Mission RCMP join Safe Place program

“They said they were super excited. They never get any invites and they would have five officers come down.”

In the end, six members of the Mission RCMP came to the party, one for every year that Austin was celebrating.

While it was supposed to be a surprise, Austin heard the phone call and knew the police were coming, but none of the guests did.

“Everyone was extremely excited… the first patrol car came in and they started flipping their sirens on… he was just squeezing my arm.”

One of the constables called out from the car’s loud speaker, asking which one was Austin. His mother raised the excited boy’s hand and the police began to yell happy birthday over the loud speaker.

Five police cars rolled in and the officers came out to meet the kids.

Austin received a personal tour of a police cruiser, and was permitted to turn on the siren and see the computer and all of the police gear.

Then the RCMP members let all the kids talk over the loud speakers and go into the cars, including all the kids “cramming” into the back seat of a cruiser.

“It was wonderful. They were so excited.”

It was a celebration, for one young boy, that will be remembered forever.


kevin.mills@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Austin Hall-Waters (middle) his sister Jahnessa LaRocque and his friend Jackson Rhodes (left) pile into the back of a Mission RCMP police cruiser. / FaceBook Photo

Previous story
BREAKING: Full Surrey policing transition report released to public

Just Posted

BREAKING: Full Surrey policing transition report released to public

Document says force will ‘go live’ in April of 2021, operating costs expected to be $192.5M that year

South Surrey Navy veteran recalls memories of D-Day

At 95, Bill Cameron will return to France to take part in 75th anniversary ceremonies

Surrey man arrested with stolen pickup, loaded shotgun

James Gilleland, 33, of Surrey is facing charges

‘Doors Open’ at 27 Surrey sites for five hours on Saturday

Free, single-day event offers ‘behind the scenes’ tours and more

Artists with disabilities help teach North Delta students self expression

Sarah Jickling and Kelsie Grazier work with Delview Secondary students as part of a UBC program

Drake gets taste of his own medicine as Warriors down Raptors in NBA Finals Game 2

The Toronto Raptors’ global ambassador/rapper set his trolling sights on injured Golden Star Warriors star Kevin Durant

Mission RCMP officers help six-year-old celebrate his birthday

Austin Hall-Waters says police are his friends so he invited them to his party

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Canadian cannabis edibles, topicals market worth $2.7B already: Deloitte

The federal government wrapped up its consultation on the draft edible rules in February

Taxpayer group’s tour highlights lost oil revenues for B.C., Alberta

Trans Mountain, new environmental assessment targeted

Most Read