The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) has made a $10,000 donation to Food Banks BC. (Black Press File)

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Nurses from across B.C. are helping people not just with medical needs, but with food needs as well.

The BC Nurses’ Union (BCNU) has made a $10,000 donation to Food Banks BC to help offset increasing pressure faced by food banks across the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses are grateful for the support they’ve received during the pandemic and this donation is a thank you to communities across the province, said BCNU president Christine Sorensen.

“As British Columbians grapple with COVID-19, we are grateful for this opportunity to give back to the communities that have been so incredibly supportive of health-care workers during the pandemic,” Sorensen said. “Food banks have sounded the alarm for several weeks that they need extra help.”

Food Banks BC is an organization dedicated to helping food insecure families and individuals across the province. It represents and supports 100 member food banks provincewide.

Monetary donations allow food banks to leverage their greater buying power, said Laura Lansink, executive director of Food Banks BC.

“Layoffs around the province translate to a surge in demand. Now more than ever we need food banks to keep their doors open, deliveries and drive-thru services operating,” Lansink said. “BCNU’s generous donation will help to ensure that happens. We are grateful for the extra assistance at a time when the need from our communities is increasing and our services work to try to be responsive to that change.”

Individuals can support Food Banks BC by making a financial contribution to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund, a permanent endowment fund established through the Vancouver Foundation. Between now and May 17, donations to the BC Nurses’ Union Fund will be directed to Food Banks BC.

To donate, go to vancouverfoundation.ca/bcnursesunion.

“As we try to help food banks meet an incredible challenge, we encourage all British Columbians who are able, to consider giving at this time,” Sorensen said. “The Fund is a really easy mechanism to show support for nurses, and for nurses to support their communities in B.C.”

RELATED: Trudeau commits $100M to help food banks amid COVID-19 crisis

RELATED: Food hampers being distributed to hundreds of school children during pandemic in B.C. city

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusnurse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic
Next story
Surrey Schools working on a plan to provide WiFi for students in need

Just Posted

Cloverdale high school teacher chats about teaching and life during the COVID-19 crisis

Surrey’s Walter van Halst sits down for an informal ‘virtual’ coffee to discuss education’s current new reality

Urban Safari Rescue Society starts online video presentations

Animal shelter struggling to stay afloat during pandemic

‘We are very sad’: Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled for third time in 74 years

‘We will celebrate our 75th anniversary in 2021,’ event’s chief volunteer says

Surrey Schools working on a plan to provide WiFi for students in need

District also loaning out electronics for remote learning

‘The worst is we’re full – both arenas’: North Surrey Rec Centre taking in sick homeless population

‘Emergency response centre’ being operated by Surrey Urban Mission

B.C. records 35 new COVID-19 cases; five inmates at Mission jail in hospital

B.C. has 482 active confirmed cases as of Saturday

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

COVID-19: B.C. ER nurse self-isolates in travel trailer, apart from family

Marcia Kent says situation is difficult but worth it to keep twin boys safe

BC Nurses’ Union donates $10,000 to Food Banks BC during COVID-19 crisis

Support comes as pandemic brings increased need for food banks, cutbacks in charitable donations

Despite long-weekend travellers, B.C. has no plans to implement restrictions

Dr. Bonnie Henry continues urging non-essential travellers to stay home

Alberta to send protective equipment, ventilators to B.C., Quebec, Ontario

Health Minister says Alberta has an abundance of equipment to deal with COVID-19

B.C. custody case highlights uncharted territory for split parents amid COVID-19

She’s a nurse, he operates a demolition company and both just want to keep their young son safe

‘Full ferries’ only half-full, BC Ferries clarifies

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP calls for further restrictions on ferry travel

Two-metre eagle wingspan signage reminds folks in B.C. city to practise social distancing

One sign was installed at Thom Creek trailhead, the other on Vedder Rotary Trail in Chilliwack

Most Read