Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

