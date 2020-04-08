BC institution has highest number of positive results for COVID-19

11 inmates in Mission test positive for coronavirus, more than any other federal prison in Canada

Mission Institution now has 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest in any federal prison in Canada.

There are now 11 inmates at Mission Institution who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Correctional Service of Canada released the statistical information yesterday on its website.

According to those statistics, Mission is the only federal institution in B.C. with a positive result.

Mission has 11 positive results – the most of any federal institution in Canada – one negative result and 17 tests pending for a total of 29 inmates tested.

READ: Two inmates test positive

Across the province, the CSC has tested a total of 41 inmates.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) has confirmed that no correctional officer have tested positive at Mission, or in the Pacific Region.

The union also said that surgical masks will now be available to all correctional officers in the 49 institutions. Correctional officers will be supplied a surgical mask to wear when social distancing measures cannot be met. Masks will soon be made available to the inmate population.

However, according to an email sent by the union, “mask supplies are still a concern for our 7,400 members and we are working hard to make sure correctional officers have access to all the appropriate PPE to perform their work in these difficult circumstances.”

The Union is also asking that measures are taken as soon as a case of COVID-19 is confirmed, including:

Putting institutions in locked down to prevent any further spread while Public Health Agency of Canada and CSC officials conduct contact tracing;

Only correctional officers who did not have any contact with those who tested positive are reporting for duty;

Medical staff are taking the temperature of all employees when they enter the institution for all shifts.

The union has also requested that the federal government “act now to provide each federal institution with an adequate supply of test kits for the purpose of testing critical staff members who have been determined to be at risk through the contact tracing process.”

More to come