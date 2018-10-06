A car crashed into a power pole Friday evening (Oct. 5) leaving about 7,200 customers without power, according to BC Hyrdo. Power was restored early Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)

BC Hydro restores power to thousands in Surrey

Crash in Cloverdale Friday night knocked out power to 7,200 customers

A crash just off of Highway 10 Friday night (Oct. 5) left about 7,200 people in Surrey without power for the evening, according to BC Hydro.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, BC Hydro tweeted that crews were on route to an outage affecting 7,200 customers in the Cloverdale area. By about 9 p.m., BC Hydro tweeted that crews had partially restored power to the area and were working ti restore the remaining 1,000 customers without power.

BC Hydro’s website shows that power was restored to the area at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6.

The cause of the accident, according to BC Hydro, was an accident.

A vehicle hit a pole just off of Highway 10 near 176th Street.

The Now-Leader has contacted the Surrey RCMP for more information on the crash.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
