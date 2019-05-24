BC Hydro crew replacing a power pole. (BC Hydro photo)

BC Hydro replacing hundreds of old power poles in Surrey

More than 10 per cent of BC Hydro poles are at least 50 years old

BC Hydro is replacing 257 old wooden power poles in Surrey this year, and more than 8,000 province-wide.

This is part of its maintenance program, as more than 10 per cent of the poles are at least 50 years old. The average lifespan of these wooden poles is 40 to 50 years old, and according to a BC Hydro information bulletin, one of the oldest is in the Lower Mainland and was erected in 1931 – eight years before the Second World War began.

BC Hydro has some 900,000 wooden power poles supporting more than 58,000 kilometres of overhead wires and 278,000 transformers.

Over time, weather, insects and other wildlife take their toll on the poles and as crews replace them, BC Hydro may disconnect the power for safety reasons and says it will notify customers either in person, by mail or phone prior to a scheduled outage.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Court to rule on B.C.’s pipeline permit law in crucial case for Trans Mountain
Next story
WATCH: $76 million pledged for coastal flooding mitigation in Surrey and Delta

Just Posted

High-risk sex offender released into Surrey

Earon Wayne Giles was released from prison Friday and is now living in Surrey

VIDEO: Nature provides practice space for North Delta musician

Terry Lee has become a fixture over the years playing his cornet in and near the Delta Nature Reserve

Pedestrian seriously injured in Surrey traffic crash

A 54-year-old man was hit by a car early Thursday evening while crossing Highway 10 at 152nd Street

BC Hydro replacing hundreds of old power poles in Surrey

More than 10 per cent of BC Hydro poles are at least 50 years old

Last-second kick gives Mariners a Fraser Valley rugby win

Earl Marriott senior boys side defeats Abbotsford’s Yale Lions 24-22 in championship tilt

B.C.’s fight to regulate bitumen through pipelines to go to Canada’s top court

BC Appeal Court judges found B.C. cannot restrict bitumen flow along Trans Mountain pipeline

Vancouver woman sexually assaulted after man follows her home; suspect at large

Police are looking for an Asian man in his 40s after the incident on Vancouver’s east side.

B.C. man, 30, arrested for driving his parent’s cars while impaired twice in one day

The Vancouver-area man was arrested after officers caught him driving impaired twice in one day

UPDATE: Vancouver man dies after crash between motorcycle, transport truck

Police believe speed was a factor in Thursday collision

Trial slated to start Monday for accused killer of Abbotsford cop

Oscar Arfmann faces first-degree murder for death of Const. John Davidson

New airline regulations bring compensation for tarmac delays, over-bookings

Some of the new regulations will roll out in July, while others are expected for December.

RCMP probe hit-and-run of Richmond senior

The man, who is in his mid-70s, was walking with his wife when he was allegedly struck

More than half of Canadians support ban on handguns, assault rifles: study

Divide between rural and urban respondents in latest Angus Reid Institute public opinion study

Coquitlam crash kills one person, injured two others

Investigators with the RCMP criminal crash unit are working to determing the cause of the incident

Most Read