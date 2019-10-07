BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

BC Ferries has scheduled 93 extra sailings in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

Seventy-four of the extra sailings are scheduled for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, including a 6:00 a.m. sailing for Oct. 11, 12, 15 and 15.

Thirteen extra sailings are set for the Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay route, while another six are scheduled between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

Some of the most popular sailing times on this weekend have historically been Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals between Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular day is anticipated to be the Thanksgiving Monday with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year of walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may experience a sailing wait.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries sets fiscal records– $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges
Next story
Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say young First Nation sisters missing again after being located

Sisters Nikita (13) and Shauntae Joseph (10) first went missing last week

Surrey property searched on suspicion of cock fighting

BC SPCA execute warrant near 166 Street and 50 Avenue

Vancouver lawyer named special prosecutor for investigation into Surrey MLA

Jinny Sims resigned from cabinet on Oct. 4

PHOTOS: Tails wag at White Rock ‘Pooch Parade’

Dog owners celebrated a bylaw change that allows them to walk their dog on the promenade

Sports hall of fame in Surrey is ‘something that should be done,’ city councillor says

‘We want people to start thinking about names’ for inclusion in sports hall, Doug Elford says

VIDEO: Climate protesters shut down bridges in Canadian cities as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing is using ‘not criminally responsible’ defence

Trial has begun for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing Letisha Reimer and injuring another girl

North Vancouver music teacher facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, who lives in Vancouver, operates LA Music Studio in North Vancouver

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

Andrew Weaver retiring, B.C. Green Party to have a new leader next fall

Canada’s first Green MLA will finish his term in 2021

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

B.C. recommends increased syphilis testing during pregnancy, as infection rates spike

Two cases of congenital syphilis were diagnosed in B.C. in 2019, after no cases for many years.

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

Most Read