BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

A majority of sailings go between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland

BC Ferries has scheduled 93 extra sailings in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend between Oct. 10 and Oct. 15.

Seventy-four of the extra sailings are scheduled for the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route, including a 6:00 a.m. sailing for Oct. 11, 12, 15 and 15.

Thirteen extra sailings are set for the Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay route, while another six are scheduled between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries’ new alcohol trial under scrutiny

Some of the most popular sailing times on this weekend have historically been Thursday and Friday afternoon, and Saturday morning for traffic moving from the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals between Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. The most popular day is anticipated to be the Thanksgiving Monday with traffic returning from the Departure Bay, Swartz Bay and Langdale terminals.

Thanksgiving weekend is also the busiest travel weekend of the year of walk-on passengers, meaning that at peak times foot passengers may experience a sailing wait.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries sets fiscal records– $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

BC Ferries advises that people make vehicle reservations in advance, and arrive 45 to 60 minutes early. Walk-on passengers also advised to arrive 45 minutes early.

Parking lots will also fill fast, so people are asked to rideshare or take public transit to the terminals if possible.

For more information, visit bcferries.com

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram