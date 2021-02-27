BC Ferries experienced heavy traffic on Feb. 27 following cancellations the day before due to strong winds and adverse weather. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries sailings fill up quickly after Friday cancellations due to high winds

Waits expected on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route, Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route

BC Ferries terminals filled up quickly on Saturday as sailings resumed after all trips were cancelled the day before due to high winds and adverse weather

The cancellations began early Feb. 26 with the 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. sailings. By mid-morning, BC Ferries had cancelled the rest of the day’s sailings.

READ ALSO: All B.C. Ferries sailings cancelled due to wind, weather

Passengers heading to their destinations a day late were quick to scoop their tickets the next morning. By 8 a.m., BC Ferries announced that the 9 a.m. and the 11 a.m. sailings on the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route were full and the next available sailing was at 1 p.m. – though, by that time, the sailing was already 70 per cent full.

On the Horseshoe Bay-Departure Bay route, BC Ferries reported that by 8:30 a.m., the morning sailings were at capacity and the 1 p.m. was already nearly 50 per cent full.

BC Ferries is continually updating the Travel Advisory tab, the Current Conditions tab and the BC Ferries Twitter.

READ ALSO: Strong winds predicted for Greater Victoria

Most Read