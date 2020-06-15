(Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

All passengers hoping to travel on BC Ferries starting Monday (June 15) will be required to bring a face covering, and to wear it when COVID-19 physical distancing cannot be maintained.

The corporation announced the news earlier this month. The rule will apply to all trips longer than 30 minutes, even if passengers remain in the car the whole time. For routes under 30 minutes, passengers are still asked to have a face covering if they cannot maintain distancing.

Passengers will be asked at boarding if they have a face covering or mask, and will not be allowed to board if they do not have one. BC Ferries will not provide masks, but children two or younger will not need to have one.

READ MORE: All BC Ferries passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

www.twitter.com

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. couple embrace only option to meet – Peace Arch Park, now dubbed ‘Passion Park’

Just Posted

A Walk Through Time

A tour of Cloverdale’s historic heart

Canada-U.S. couple embrace only option to meet – Peace Arch Park, now dubbed ‘Passion Park’

Despite exemption, travel restrictions still make international travel not possible for some couples

White Rock re-opens lacrosse box, sports fields as part of ‘phased-in’ plan

Since mid-May, the city has been opening outdoor facilities as COVID-19 restrictions ease

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

JUNE 14: Provincial court trials in B.C. are to resume July 6

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society may open this summer in Cloverdale

Heritage Rail: Surrey’s Jewel

Feds working on a way to extend CERB payments, Trudeau says

Details are to be announced later this week

Homebuilders Association Vancouver to livestream excellence awards on June 19

Viewers will have a chance to win a $1,500 design consultations

Search for missing plane is familiar territory for one B.C. man

John Letourneau says it is the same stretch of river that claimed artist Toni Onley’s life in 2004

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Trans Mountain pipeline restarts after light crude spills in Abbotsford, B.C.

As much as 190,000 litres spilled from a pumping facility

BC Ferries passengers must now bring masks, face coverings for longer trips

Children aged two and younger will be exempt

B.C. firefighters rescue puppy from inside couch (yes, inside)

It’s a first, deputy fire chief says

Three people found dead in Langley house fire: police

Homicide investigators release update

Man arrested after allegedly drawing swastikas on Metro Vancouver SkyTrain

Officer was injured during the arrest

Most Read