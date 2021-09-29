BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries’ Spirit of Vancouver Island is experiencing mechanical issues Sept. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels two morning sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Ferry experiencing mechanical problem

BC Ferries cancelled two morning sailings between Victoria and Vancouver Wednesday (Sept. 29) due to a mechanical issue with one of its ships.

The 7 a.m. from Swartz Bay and 9 a.m. from Tsawwassen will not run. BC Ferries says the Spirit of Vancouver Island ferry is having problems with its starboard gearbox.

Mechanical issues with the same ferry also cancelled sailings on Sept. 20.

READ ALSO: Engine problem cancels two BC Ferries sailings between Victoria and Vancouver

The transportation company apologized for any inconvenience caused in its notice posted late Tuesday night. Customers with bookings on the cancelled sailings will have their booking cancelled and the reservation fee refunded.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, the 8 a.m. from Swartz Bay is full and set to run. The 10 a.m. from Tsawwassen has 26 per cent availability.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesGreater Victoria

Previous story
Chilliwack man sells almost 1,000 shirts for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
Elizabeth May would not rule out serving as interim leader to steady troubled Greens

Just Posted

Elizabeth May, right, Green candidate for Saanich-Gulf Islands, watches federal election results roll in during a gathering in Victoria, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
Elizabeth May would not rule out serving as interim leader to steady troubled Greens

Image publicdomainpictures.net
Surrey’s economic recovery from pandemic driven by resource, ‘knowledge-based’ industries

A White Rock resident is raising his frustrations after spotting a raccoon dragging a leg-hold trap this week near Marine Drive. (Frank Groff photo)
White Rock resident calls out ‘sadistic’ practice after raccoon caught in leg-hold trap

The Da Vinci Experience, on now at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way), allows visitors to walk through the Italian polymath’s life and studio in a fully immersive visual experience and sensory exhibit featuring a 360-degree immersive room, a virtual visit to Da Vinci’s Florence studio, and replicas of his unique inventions reproduced based on the artist’s original drawings. (Submitted photo)
PHOTOS: ‘Immersive’ Da Vinci exhibit in Tsawwassen extended to early 2022