BC Ferries cancels six sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Travellers are being warned about long lines at ferry terminals

The Queen of New Westminster has been put out of service for Sunday. (Wikimedia Commons)

BC Ferries has cancelled six of its sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Sunday due to a problem with controllable pitch propellers on the Queen of New Westminster.

The 12 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay have been cancelled, along with the 2 p.m. 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries said they may do an additional round trip sailing at the end of the day if too many people are still stranded and warn that ferry lineups are likely to be long on Sunday.

Customers with reservations for the affected sailings will get a refund.

