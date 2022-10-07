Crew availability issues on the Queen of New Westminster ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend caused the 6 a.m. ferry departing Tsawwassen to be cancelled along with the 8 a.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Axed sailings come after 85 trips added earlier this week

BC Ferries has announced some cancelled sailings Friday between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Crew availability issues on the Queen of New Westminster caused the 6 a.m. ferry departing Tsawwassen to be cancelled along with the 8 a.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries also reinstated the 10 a.m. departing Tsawwassen and the 12 p.m. boat out of Swartz Bay after it said replacement crew members had been sourced.

Those booked on the impacted sailings will be contacted and told if their booking must be cancelled or if space is available on an alternate sailing later on Friday, BC Ferries said.

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” a BC Ferries service notice said. “The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew.”

Earlier this week, the ferry operator announced 85 extra sailings between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver for the Thanksgiving long weekend. Sixty-six of those are on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route, the most popular among travellers. The added sailings included 6 a.m. routes on Oct. 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11.

More than 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles are expected to travel across the system from Thursday through Tuesday.

READ: Three pedestrian-activated crosswalk lights to improve pedestrian safety in Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferry

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Few surprises for 350-plus who attended White Rock all-candidates forum
Next story
Housing affordability to improve in 2023, with some regional disparities: Desjardins

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey records ‘impressive’ 4% increase in employment

NFL football player Jonathan Kongbo pictured in a Denver Broncos tweet on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo: Twitter.com/Broncos)
Surrey’s Kongbo makes NFL debut with Denver Broncos in prime-time game

Trevor Halford, BC Liberal MLA for Surrey-White Rock spoke in the Legislature Thursday (Oct. 6) on the positive outcome of talks between White Rock Pride and Star of the Sea Parish earlier this year. (File photo)
MLA acknowledges White Rock Pride-Star of the Sea Parish reconciliation

Mike Rumpeltes, KPU metal fabrication instructor, works in the shop at KPU. (Photo submitted: KPU)
Metal fabrication classes to return to KPU in 2023

Pop-up banner image