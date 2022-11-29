BC Ferries has cancelled the rest of Tuesday’s sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels the rest of today’s sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Adverse weather conditions cause ferry cancellations after 1 p.m.

BC Ferries has cancelled the rest of Tuesday’s sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island.

The 3, 5, 7 and 9 p.m. sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay have been cancelled in both directions due to strong winds and adverse weather conditions.

As of 12:10 p.m., the 1 p.m. sailing was still scheduled to run in both directions.

Sailings to and from Nanaimo have also been cancelled.

The 3:15, 5:45, 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point have been cancelled, as have the same sailings from Tsawwassen.

All sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay have also been cancelled after 1 p.m.

In a cancellation notice, BC Ferries said its customer service centre would be contacting customers with bookings on those sailings and fares would be refunded.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us. We apologize for any inconvenience as a result of these cancellations.”

ALSO READ: West Shore crews attending multiple crashes after snowy morning

 

