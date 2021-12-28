BC Ferries cancels round trips due to freezing temperatures

BC Ferries has cancelled a sailing across the Strait of Georgia due to freezing temperatures. (News Bulletin file photo)

It’s too cold for one B.C. Ferries vessel to sail across the strait today.

The ferry corporation advised in a service notice Tuesday, Dec. 28, that it has cancelled two round trips on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route “due to the freezing weather conditions today, causing frozen water pipes, washroom closures, and unsafe conditions on the vehicle deck.”

The Queen of New Westminster’s 10:15 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. sailings from Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. sailings from Duke Point have been cancelled.

B.C. Ferries noted in the service notice that it appreciates travellers’ patience and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the cancellation.

No other ferry sailings on major routes were cancelled Tuesday, but the Queen of Cumberland ferry servicing the southern Gulf Islands was holding at the terminal at Village Bay on Mayne Island for weather-related reasons.

“The ship is experiencing a problem with its rescue lifeboat due to the freezing weather, without which we are not able to sail safely,” B.C. Ferries said in a service notice.

Environment Canada forecasts today’s temperatures to range from a high of -4 C to a low of -7 C.

BC Ferries also cancelled multiple night-time sailings on the Nanaimo-Gabriola Island route Monday, Dec. 27, but those cancellations were due to a staffing issue, noted a service notice from the ferry corporation.

