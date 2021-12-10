BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries has cancelled several Dec. 10 sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland due to strong winds. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries cancels Friday night sailings due to strong winds in forecast

Routes between mainland and Greater Victoria, Nanaimo impacted

Strong winds in the forecast prompted BC Ferries to cancel several Friday night sailings between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

The 7 and 9 p.m. sailings in both directions between the Swartz Bay and Tsawassen terminals have been cancelled.

The 8:15 and 10:45 p.m. trips between Nanaimo’s Duke Point and Tsawassen have also been cancelled.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Greater Victoria on Friday morning, as an intense Pacific frontal system is expected to bring rain and strong winds to B.C.’s south coast. Winds gusting up to 80 km/h are expected.

A special weather statement has also been issued for eastern and inland Vancouver Island starting Dec. 10. The strongest southeasterly winds of 60 km/h, gusting 80 km/h, are expected for areas along the Strait of Georgia Friday night and into early Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Eastern, inland Vancouver Island warned to brace for high winds and rain starting Friday

READ MORE: BC Ferries adding sailings for busy holiday travel season

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryGreater Victoria

Previous story
Suspected drug-impaired driver nabbed in White Rock
Next story
B.C. loggers rally to protest government deferral plan for old-growth logging

Just Posted

Shari Iler and Cole Izsak stand outside Robin’s Nest in Cloverdale. Robin’s Nest is a recovery home for women, which Iszak recently opened Sept. 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New recovery home for women offering hope and a new start

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum on July 22, 2021 in Surrey, B.C. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
TIMELINE: Here’s a breakdown on Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum being charged

Volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for needy families in December, 2020 in the Alice McKay Building. This year the Cloverdale Community Kitchen is still looking for volunteers to help pack hampers. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Christmas hamper program still looking for volunteers

White Rock RCMP say a suspected drug-impaired driver may be facing criminal charges. (White Rock RCMP Twitter photo)
Suspected drug-impaired driver nabbed in White Rock