BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12

Travellers looking to go to and from Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen will need to watch for changes and cancellations in sailing Nov. 10 and 11. (Black Press Media file photo) Don Denton/News staff October 20 2012 - The BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay.

BC Ferries has reported the cancellation of eight sailings from Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen terminals following mechanical difficulty with ferry Spirit of Vancouver Island’s starboard gearbox.

The remaining cancelled departures on Wednesday, Nov. 10 include the 6 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay terminal to Tsawwassen. The cancelled departures for Nov. 11 include the 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Swartz Bay and the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Tsawwassen.

To assist with resulting overflow volume, the Coastal Celebration will provide round trips departing Swartz Bay at 11 p.m. on Nov. 10 and 11, and departing Tsawwassen at 1 a.m. on Nov. 11 and 12. All other sailings will depart as scheduled.

“If we are unable to accommodate, bookings will be cancelled and fully refunded,” said BC Ferries on its website. “We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations. We are working to resolve the issue on the Spirit of Vancouver Island, and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.”

