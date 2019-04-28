(Photo courtesy Charlotte Prong Parkhill)

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

A BC Ferries vessel is out of service forcing the cancellation of several sailings.

The Spirit of British Columbia ferry which travels between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay sustained damage trying to dock during Saturday’s heavy winds, the corporation said.

READ MORE: BC Ferries cancelling several sailings on south coast due to strong winds

As a result, three round trips on Sunday starting with a departure from Swartz Bay at noon have been cancelled. Additionally, two round trips on Monday starting with a departure from Swartz Bay at 6:00 a.m. have been cancelled.

“The damage is being assessed and a timeline for repairs will be provided tomorrow, along with any future sailings that may be impacted,” according to BC Ferries.

The corporation said it was working to find a replacement ferry for the affected sailings, and where possible will accommodate passengers on a later sailing.

As of noon, BC Ferries added two additional sailings on Monday starting with a 2:00 p.m. departure from Tsawwassen and a 4:00 p.m. departure from Swartz Bay.

All customers impacted by the cancellation will be notified by email and receive a full refund.

“Once sailings resume, standard practice is to first load customers with a reservation on their scheduled sailing, as they were not cancelled,” said BC Ferries. “All other customers will be loaded in the order they check in at the terminal.”

For current conditions at BC Ferries view their website here.


