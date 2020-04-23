BC Ferries adds two daily cargo sailings on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

BC Ferries is adding more cargo sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay Route from Monday to Friday, which limit passenger capacity to 84. (Provided by BC Ferries)

BC Ferries is adding cargo sailings Monday through Friday to ensure the continued safe transport of essential goods.

The sailings will be added until May 15 on the Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay route.

Cargo sailings limit the number of passengers on board to 84 and give priority loading to commercial vehicles transporting goods. Essential service workers are loaded on a first-come, first-served basis after commercial vehicles. If space is available after commercial vehicles and essential workers have been loaded, other traffic may be loaded at the discretion of the terminal.

The added cargo sailings leave at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday from the Tsawwassen terminal and at 5 p.m. from the Swartz Bay terminal.

“BC Ferries continues to monitor commercial traffic and the need for additional sailings. The company is taking steps to protect the health and safety of communities and our crew, match service levels to current demand and ensure the resiliency of coastal ferry service,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director of public affairs for BC Ferries, in a statement.



