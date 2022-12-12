B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference in Vancouver on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Children’s prepared to double-bunk patients during busy respiratory illness season

B.C. emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily

BC Children’s Hospital has approved double-bunking patients in single-occupancy rooms as it tries to cope with an influx of patients with respiratory illnesses.

A memo obtained by The Canadian Press says that while it’s preferable that patients be in single rooms, two patients may share “if required to provide safe care.”

The memo, sent Friday, says similar measures have been implemented in other years and any decision must be made in consultation with the hospital’s infection prevention and control team.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province was seeing a “dramatic increase” in illness and it arrived sooner than the seasonal flu usually would.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said at the same time that provincial emergency rooms had been seeing a peak of up to 6,900 patients daily.

The province has been campaigning for more young children to be vaccinated against the flu.

RELATED: Singh threatens to pull out of supply and confidence agreement over health care

VIDEO: How one Canadian pediatric hospital’s ICU was saved from near collapse

HealthHospitals

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Return to in-person work a contentious issue among federal public servants

Just Posted

A musician performs at a past Gone Country music fest on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The lineup for the 2023 concert has been released and Cloverdale’s own Tyler Joe Miller will be performing. (Image via twinscancerfundraising.com)
Tyler Joe Miller to play 2023 Gone Country music fest

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo: Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)
Cloverdale forward Caedan Bankier ‘pumped’ to play for Canada at World Juniors hockey tourney

Terry Waterhouse outside of modular housing for the homeless in Whalley. (File photo)
Surrey council tackles 3 reports aimed at helping the needy

The White Rock South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks. (contributed photo)
White Rock South Surrey Titans battle it out on the field at provincial championships

Pop-up banner image