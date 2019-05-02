BC Children’s Hospital kicks off Jeans Day fundraiser

People are encouraged to wear denim to support the kids

Jeans Day kicks off on Thursday to help fundraise for BC Children’s Hospital.

“It’s fun and easy to participate,” said Maria Faccio, vice-president of philanthropy. “Just buy a Jeans Day pin at a participating retailer, and ‘Jean Up’ with your favourite head-to-toe denim outfit on May 2 to help provide B.C.’s kids with the best healthcare imaginable.”

READ MORE: Teen shares struggle with rare disease and the help he got from BC Children’s Hospital

The annual Jeans Day BBQ takes place at 11:30 a.m. on the lawn at the hospital, near the Heather Street entrance.

Former Vancouver Canuck Kirk McLean and team mascot Fin will be there, as well as members of the BC Lions and Whitecaps FC.

Kids can check out the exhibits set up by the Vancouver Aquarium, Science World and the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

The funds will help the hospital move forward with research and purchase equipment.

Since the fundraiser began in 1990, it has brought in more than $21 million.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier
Next story
Surrey Fire Service opens new training facility

Just Posted

UPDATE: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

High-tech Hubcast studio in rural Surrey brings intimate concerts to converted barn

Filmed performances feature Daniel James’ Brass Camel and others on TV/internet series

Surrey Fire Service opens new training facility

Department outgrew previous facility number of years ago: fire chief

Fundraising campaign launched to rebuild White Rock’s iconic pier

‘Friends of the Pier’ will seek to raise $2 million for construction project

Watchdog says police shot man and woman during Surrey standoff

Independent Investigation Office says man was shot ‘multiple’ times and the woman was shot twice

Cost of celery spikes amid juice benefit claims, poor weather conditions

In April 2018, customers could expect to pay $3.00 for a kilogram of celery

Man, 52, in critical condition after possible Downtown Eastside attack

A man was found badly hurt in a washroom at the Carnegie Centre

VIDEO: Explosions, massive fire at Chilliwack industrial building

Welding equipment inside business adjacent to residential area near downtown Chilliwack

B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

Youth injured in arrest over slashed tires

Harrison wolverine sighting ‘exciting’ for biologist

Wolverines have huge territories and seeing them near human settlement is not very common

Get ready for the grind on Grouse Mountain

The Grouse Grind Trail opens on May 3 at 6:15 a.m.

Relatives to launch private search for plane missing in B.C. since 2017

Kamloops pilot Alex Simons and his girlfriend Sydney Robillard, of Lethbridge, Alta.

North Delta happenings: week of May 2

Events and community listings for North Delta

Eating your placenta can do more harm than good: B.C. study

Celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Blac Chyna, and Hilary Duff have all spoken highly of placentophagy

Most Read