BC ACORN to release Surrey housing report on Thursday

A tent city sprung up in Surrey’s city centre following a rally in June against gentrification in the downtown core. It was later dismantled. (Photo credit: Red Braid Alliance).

BC ACORN is expected to release its Stand Up For Surrey Housing report on Thursday which takes aim at the “crisis” happening in this city.

Organizers say the report contains steps on how the City of Surrey can “ease” the city’s housing “crisis.” They are planning to release their report during a press conference at Surrey Civic Plaza at 11 a.m. Aug. 6.

“They have a lot of issues around housing,” Bertha Edward, an organizer for BC ACORN told the Now-Leader. “There are members who are mostly tenants, and they are mostly lower income, they’ve been complaining about a lot of things including high rent, including landlords treating them unfairly, meaning they are just raising the rent. They have lack of maintenance and repairs, they have a lot of issues.”

Rally against gentrification gives birth to new tent city in Surrey's downtown

Surrey's latest tent city dismantled

BC ACORN is this province’s chapter of a 130,000-member national organization that advocates for social and economic justice for lower-income and moderate-income citizens.

Surrey pushing the poor out of Whalley, public hearing speakers say

During a public hearing in June, Surrey resident Dave Diewert, of Red Braid Alliance for Decolonial Socialism, charged that there is a “war on the poor here in Surrey.

“Whalley is home to hundreds upon hundreds of homeless and low-income residents who are in desperate need of dignified housing, that is welfare rate or the rate of old-age pensions, adequate to meet their needs, secure from immanent displacement and resident control,” Diewert told council.


