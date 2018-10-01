(Brad Dirks/Twitter)

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

As those for and against B.C.’s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum continue to clash, advocates of the SOGI program have taken to social media to show their support.

#SOGIis4Me began trending on Twitter last weekend, with everyone from teachers to politicial candidates to parents speaking out.

Also sending out Tweets were pastors from around B.C., pushing against an anti-SOGI campaign led by other pastors that’s gained more than 200 signatures over the past few days.

A video compiling much of the support was put out by Brad Dirks, a SOGI advocate with a transgender son in the Langley School District.

“Our society is only as good as our youth, so a full and proper education affects us all in a positive way,” Dirks tweeted. “All students deserve a safe, inclusive environment at school.”

