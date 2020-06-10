Battle brewing over future of Delta Hospice Society

(from left) Delta South MLA Ian Paton, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon, Delta Mayor George Harvie and Delta MP Carla Qualtrough met on Friday, May 29 to discuss the unfolding situation at the Delta Hospice Society. The four officials sent a co-signed letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix on June 1 asking for a meeting to advise him of their shared concern for “the status of ongoing patient care in the Delta Hospice.” (City of Delta/Twitter photo)

A cap on membership applications for the Delta Hospice Society (DHS) ahead of a controversial vote on whether the organization should adopt a faith-based mandate has drawn sharp criticism from many in the community — including Delta’s mayor, MP and MLAs — and sparked a lawsuit aimed at stopping the vote from happening.

In a joint letter dated June 1, Delta Mayor George Harvie, Delta MP Carla Qualtrough, Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon and Delta South MLA Ian Paton are asking for an urgent meeting with B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix to advise him of their shared concern for “the status of ongoing patient care in the Delta Hospice.”

The four met on Friday, May 29 to discuss the unfolding situation at the society, in particular proposed changes to the organization’s constitution that would see the DHS become a “Christian community that furthers biblical principles governed by the Triune God,” and allegations that hundreds of people had their membership applications denied — in some cases existing memberships being revoked — by the board without explanation.

“We have been advised by hundreds of constituents that membership in the society has been revoked or denied. We have heard loud and clear that there is a concern in our community about the direction of the society, in particular with respect to the decision of the board of directors to change the society’s constitution and bylaws,” the letter reads.

“As Delta’s elected officials, we are united in voicing our concerns with the board’s recent decision to significantly alter its constitution and bylaws, while at the same time seemingly thwarting the efforts of our citizens to have a say in the direction of the society.”

In response, DHS president Angelina Ireland said she takes issue with the mayor and company’s characterization of the situation, explaining the society has been inundated with applications and had to “draw the line” for practical, not ideological, reasons.

“Normally there’s about, like, 50 members in a hospice society, [and we had] like maybe 200 members. Big, right? We now have 1,500 members. And at some point you have to say, look, we cannot accept anymore,” Ireland told the Reporter. “We had to draw the line because, more than that, there’s no place that we can even have a meeting in Delta. We would have to be forced to go to maybe the Bell [Performing Arts Centre] over there and rent it, and that’s like $8,000.

“Just to send out this information to our membership now at 1,500 people, it cost us $5,000 in postage. So we can’t afford to have a meeting if the meeting’s going to cost us $20,000. We have to be realistic. And I know that’s difficult for government [to understand] because government has unrestricted funds, unrestricted tax payer funds, to do whatever they want, but we’re just a small society and we just can’t afford to have any more people, not to mention the administrative nightmare of trying to administer to 1,500 members.”

Ireland further explained that the society is entirely volunteer-based and has no paid staff, meaning its up to the two or three board members who serve on the membership committee to go through the mountain of applications and process them, entirely for free and on their own time.

“So, you know, we feel we’ve been very generous in terms of even allowing 1,500 people to be members. So I’m just asking for people to please understand that we’re at capacity, and we had to turn away a lot of people because we just can’t take anymore. Not that we don’t want to, but just the restrictions put on us, they’re realistic restrictions, that apparently government does not understand; we do. We have to face those.”

DHS board’s position on MAiD at core of current controversy

In February, Dix announced the Fraser Health Authority had given the society a year’s notice that it will terminate its contract with the DHS after the board voted not to provide medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. The facility is located on Fraser Health property, rented to the society for $1 a year, and the health authority provides the hospice with $1.5 million in annual funding, which covers 94 per cent of the 10-bed centre’s operating costs.

“We have made every effort to support the board to come into compliance and they have been clear that they have no intention to,” Dix said at the time. “We are taking this action reluctantly, and when the role of the Delta Hospice Society concludes, patients in publicly funded hospice care will again be able to fully access their medical rights.”

Dix said most of the 3,000 B.C. residents who had used assisted dying since federal law changed in 2016 had done so at home. But home for many elderly people is a care facility and they have the same rights, he said.

Faith-based hospice societies remain exempt from the requirement to deliver medical assistance in dying, including St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, Dix said, but they have an obligation to refer people to a facility that offers it if they want.

Ireland said at the time that the funding was abruptly cancelled without consultation between the care facility, Fraser Health and the Health Ministry.

“So, this is like a decree sent out against our society,” she said in February.

Ireland said if the government wants to implement medical help in dying then it should create facilities for people who want the procedure, adding that government should not be allowed to put medically assisted death “on the backs” of facilities that provide hospice and palliative care services.

“This is like going to a pizza place and telling them you better make me some Chinese food,” Ireland said. “That’s not what they do. You need to go to a Chinese restaurant and ask them to make you Chinese food.”

Over the past three years, three people have asked for medically assisted death at the hospice, she said.

“All I can say is they were transferred out to their preferred location — two went home and one went next door to the Delta Hospital, one minute away,” she said.

“We facilitate a transfer as is the practice in a hospice and palliative care facility. We have no training to provide euthanasia.”

Ireland said the DHS would be looking at its legal and other options to continue serving patients and families.

DHS board proposes transition into faith-based organization

Members of the society were advised of proposed changes to the DHS’s constitution and bylaws in a letter dated May 22. They include a “statement of the Christian faith of the society” — which says the “holy catholic (sic) church means the true church in all places in all times” — and amendments to the purpose of the Delta Hospice Society.

The amendments would expand the purpose of the society from six to 11 points, and include that the society “function as a Christian community that furthers biblical principles governed by the Triune God,” “continue the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” “uphold and defend that all people are created equally in the image of God and God alone is to be the giver and taker of life,” “provide and facilitate pastoral care to patients and their families,” and “fulfill God’s calling to serve the sick and dying, and to follow Christ’s teachings and example in all we do.”

An extraordinary general meeting of the society is scheduled for Monday, June 15 at 7 p.m. by telephone conference, followed by a vote by mail-in ballot which closes at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 26.

The wording of the changes and proposed Christian/Catholic focus of the society caused an immediate stir in the community and on social media, with many residents voicing their opposition to the changes and demanding their denied memberships be approved. Others expressed concern over whether those who do not identify as Christian or Catholic would be welcome at the hospice should the changes go forward.

“We believe that the board of directors’ single focus on avoiding the option of MAiD has become a distraction from the good work of the hospice staff and volunteers, causing severe damage and division within the hospice and throughout our community,” Harvie, Qualtrough, Kahlon and Paton wrote in their June 1 letter.

“We are worried and would like to ensure that the care provided by the society in the interim is of the highest quality. It is important to us all that this critically important service is available to the people of our community into the future.

“The residents in our city’s hospice and their families deserve better.”

Ireland, meanwhile, stressed the move to adopt a Christian mandate is simply a reaffirmation of the core ideas that have served as the basis for the society and the hospice since day one.

“This is what the Delta Hospice Society has been doing for the last 25 years. It’s been taking care of people, taking care of their families, from a palliative care perspective only. And if you look at the world health organization or any palliative care physician in Canada, they will tell you that the definition of palliative care does not include euthanasia. It never has, and as far as we’re concerned, it never should,” Ireland told the Reporter.

“Before government even got involved with any of this kind of work that we do, it was the faith community that was the root of palliative care. So now that the government apparently is not going to be involved anymore, we asked our membership if they would like to return to the roots of palliative care and affirm that heritage and that identity.

“Palliative care is quite unique in that it came from Christian moral teaching. So we have asked our membership if they would like to return to that as we move forward into the future, having been shut out now completely by government. And I think it’s that piece — us asking our membership if they would like to affirm the heritage and identity of palliative care, that it’s coming from a Christian foundation, I think that is the piece that is really inflamed people.”

Ireland also stressed that if members do vote to become a faith-based organization, it would not change the care provided to hospice residents and their families.

“To become a faith-based organization is [about] a philosophy behind how we approach care, and that philosophy is about the sanctity of human life and that palliative care would not include euthanasia,” Ireland said. “But the operation of the hospice would continue as it always has. Nobody would need to be a Christian to be admitted, it would admit everyone. Members or volunteers, they don’t have to exclaim that they are Christian, just that they support the overriding philosophy of how this organization would go forward.”

Legal action launched to halt vote on becoming faith-based society

Meanwhile, three former DHS board presidents have filed a petition with the Supreme Court of B.C. in an attempt to stop, or at least postpone, the special meeting on June 15, alleging notice of the meeting contravenes the Societies Act, Emergency Program Act and the society’s own bylaws.

Among other actions, petitioners Sharon Farrish, Christopher Pettypiece, and James Levin are asking the court to order the society to provide them with a list of all the DHS’s members including contact information, as well as a list of all persons (including contact information) whose membership applications were rejected by the society since Nov. 28, 2019. Further, the petitioners want the society to rectify the register of members to include the names of all those whose membership applications have been rejected since Nov. 28, 2019.

The petition, filed Friday, June 5, alleges “the board of the society has manipulated the membership list to stack the deck, by holding back for up to six months, and ultimately rejecting without basis, hundreds of membership applications by community members concerned by the direction of the society, all the while selectively accepting members supportive of their philosophy and direction. Once this manipulation was complete, the society has now given the bare minimum notice of an extraordinary meeting. It is intended to change what was always an open, secular community organization into a closed, religious organization.

“The society seeks to effect this very fundamental change by excluding those legitimately entitled to participate and by means of a voting process that is not permitted under the bylaws of the society or the Societies Act.”

According to the petition, a list of members dated March 3, 2020 includes approximately 600 members, similar to the number on the register of members at the 2019 AGM, while another list dated April 15 and produced on May 25 in response to legal demand shows approximately 800 new members were added in a little over a month.

“Large numbers are from other communities, such that something approaching half of the members shown on the April 15, 2020 list reside outside of Delta,” the petition reads.

It goes on to allege that the mass rejection of applications without any stated reasons was the current board selectively denying membership to those who do not agree with its agenda “while stacking the deck with memberships from persons who presumably the incumbent board knows or expects will support their position.”

“The past practice of the society has been to accept all memberships that are submitted in the proper form and with the proper application fee,” the petition reads. “The incumbent board’s wrongful rejection of the applications contravenes the open membership provided for in the bylaws of the society, in breach of the duties of directors, and violates the petitioners’ reasonable expectations.”

The petition includes affidavits from 14 people whose memberships were denied by the board, including former Delta South MLA Vicki Huntington, former Delta mayor Beth Johnson, former Delta Police Department chief constable Jim Cessford and current Delta school trustee Daniel Boisvert.

None of the allegations have been proven in court, and as of mid-day Tuesday the DHS had not filed a response to the petition.

Health Minister stands firm on DHS decision

On May 29, Dix reaffirmed Fraser Health’s decision to end its service agreement with the society, saying funding will continue until Feb. 25, 2021 so long as the DHS complies with the existing contract.

“This decision to end this contract is final and will not change,” Dix said, noting the hospice is regulated under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act (CCALA) and is required to act in accordance with that law.

“The CCALA requires licensees to operate community care facilities in a manner that will promote the health, safety and dignity and rights of persons in care, make the rights of persons in care known to residents and their families, and to ensure residents’ choices are respected and supported,” he said. “Anyone who believes that an operator is not acting in accordance with the CCALA or its regulations may make a complaint to the medical health officer in their region, who is required to investigate the allegations.”

Dix said anyone concerned about governance of the DHS may have remedies available to them under the Societies Act and should consult a lawyer for advice.

“This is a time when our communities have come together in remarkable ways to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to hospice services are fundamental to people. That’s what I hear regularly from people in Delta and across B.C.,” Dix said. “That is why there is strong support for the decision we have taken. I think this commitment to hospice can and should bring us together as communities.

“Fraser Health’s job, and my job, is to ensure that Delta residents continue to have access to hospice services upon the termination of the contract with DHS. We continue to be committed to this and are working to make it happen.”

On June 4, Dix said he will arrange a virtual meeting with Harvie, Kahlon, Paton and Qualtrough to discuss the situation at the Delta Hospice Society.

— with files from Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media and Hina Alam/The Canadian Press



