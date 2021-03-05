‘Basmodi Wave’ Indian farmers protests set for several Lower Mainland locations

200 pairs of shoes being placed at all protests to represent deaths during ongoing protests in India

Events are scheduled at a number of Lower Mainland locations over the next two months. (Submitted)

The ongoing Indian farmers protests will cast a bigger spotlight in a number of locations throughout the Lower Mainland, with what protestors are calling a ‘Basmodi Wave’.

Organizers shared that there are 11 scheduled protests planned over March and April to show solidarity amongst those protesting peacefully in India.

It kicks off on Saturday (March 6) in Burnaby, with events following in Abbotsford (March 7), Surrey (March 13), Mission (March 20), Surrey (March 23), Delta (March 27), Vancouver (March 28), West Vancouver (April 3), Aldergrove (April 10), Vancouver (April 17) and concluding in Surrey on (April 24).

The Burnaby, Abbotsford, Surrey (March 13), Mission, Delta, West Vancouver and Aldergrove events will all occur at the city hall of those cities. The March 23 and April 24 Surrey protests are both set for Bear Creek Park, while the March 28 Vancouver event is a staged sleep out at the Indian consulate. The April 17 Vancouver protest is set for the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Protesters plan to place 200 pairs of shoes in remembrance of those who have lost their lives during the protests in India.

“We are deeply concerned by how events have unfolded against peacefully protesting farmers and will hold this demonstration in support of the farmers,” states a press release from the Basmodi Team protest organization.

The group states that everyone attending the event will wear a mask and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Organizers expect between 50 to 100 participants at each gathering.

For more information on the events, contact basmochallenge@gmail.com.

