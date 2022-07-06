Barnston Island ferry terminal, pictured June 30, 2022, during an evacuation alert. Metro Vancouver rescinded the alert on July 6, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Barnston Island ferry terminal, pictured June 30, 2022, during an evacuation alert. Metro Vancouver rescinded the alert on July 6, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Metro Vancouver rescinds alert after six days

Metro Vancouver has rescinded its evacuation alert for Barnston Island.

It’s effective immediately, according to a release from the regional district Wednesday (July 6).

On Thursday (June 30), Metro Vancouver issued the evacuation alert in “anticipation of rising floodwaters from the Fraser River.” The alerts restricted Barnston Island to only residents, businesses and those with a family connection.

READ ALSO: Metro Vancouver issues evacuation alert for Barnston Island, June 30, 2022

READ ALSO: High water on Fraser River means service changes for Barnston Island ferry, June 28, 2022

The regional district and the Katzie First Nation collaborated on coordinating the evacuation alert notification.

Now, Metro Vancouver says the Fraser River Mission gauge “peaked at 5.98 metres on July 5 and observed water levels have dropped.”

“The BC Rivers Forecast Centre anticipates the Fraser River floodwaters will continue to recede in Metro Vancouver.”

While the public can once again access the island, Barnston Island Regional Park remains closed “due to localized flooding.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

flood watchMetro Vancouver Regional District

Previous story
Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street
Next story
Three Shuswap residents killed in head-on collision on Highway 1

Just Posted

Surrey Mounties say 176th Street is currently closed after a multi-vehicle collision July 6. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Multi-vehicle collision closes 176th Street

ICBC has released its latest data on the worst crash sites in the province. And in Surrey, the Port Mann Bridge topped the list. Pictured is a crash on the Port Mann Bridge on Sept. 17, 2021. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)
These were the 10 worst crash sites in Surrey in 2021

Barnston Island ferry terminal, pictured June 30, 2022, during an evacuation alert. Metro Vancouver rescinded the alert on July 6, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Barnston Island no longer under evacuation alert, but regional park closed due to flooding

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum takes to the stage in Cloverdale during Canada Day, with other dignitaries including MP Sukh Dhaliwal (stage left) and Mounties in red serge (stage right). (Photo: City of Surrey)
OUR VIEW: No excuse for city’s snubs at Surrey Canada Day event