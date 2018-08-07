Surrey firefighters responded to a barn fire in South Surrey Tuesday morning. (Kathy DeRoos photo)

Surrey fire fighters are on scene of a barn fire in South Surrey.

According to a Kathy DeRoos, a nearby neighbour, noticed the fire at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday on a blueberry farm between 184 and 174 Streets on 40 Avenue in South Surrey.

DeRoos said that the structure had been completely destroyed.

Surrey Fire Service assistant fire Chief Chris Keon told Peace Arch News that crews responded to the call at 9:03 a.m., and were still extinguishing hot spots in the afternoon.

Keon said an investigation is ongoing.

More to come…

 

