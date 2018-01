One lane will be closed from 40th Avenue and 48th Avenue until approximately 10 a.m., police say

An overnight barn fire is impacting traffic along 168th Street.

Surrey RCMP say emergency crews responded to a barn fire in the 4300-block of 168th Street at 12:25 a.m. today (Jan. 19).

“As a result of the incident, 168th Street will have one lane closed between 40th Avenue and 48th Avenue until approximately 10 a.m.,” a release notes.

There will be single-lane, alternating traffic on 168th Street until it reopens.

Fire investigators are expected on scene this morning.