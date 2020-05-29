Smoke could be seen from the area of Highway 10 and 152nd Street Friday afternoon (May 29). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Barn catches fire in Surrey

Fire department says ‘pressurized containers’ inside the structure

A barn caught fire in Surrey Friday afternoon (May 29).

Surrey Fire Service got the call for the fire in the 5000-block of 176th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., said assistant chief of operations Steve Serbic.

There were more than 20 firefighters on scene, which was raised to a second-alarm, he said.

Serbic said the barn was “fully involved” when crews arrived.

The fire is in a “low-water area,” Serbic said, so the department had to bring in water tenders.

He said there were “pressurized containers” inside the barn, so “some explosions” may have been heard in the neighbourhood.

He added that no one was in the barn at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

A nearby home was also saved, Serbic added.

By 2:30 p.m., he said crews were “mopping up.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grand Forks braces for river flooding amid warm weather and rain
Next story
COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

Just Posted

Cloverdale businessman funds wells in Cambodia

Revive Washing in Clayton Heights donates three per cent of profits to charity

Barn catches fire in Surrey

Fire department says ‘pressurized containers’ inside the structure

What June 1 will look like at Surrey schools

High school students following a ‘tutorial model’ where they sign up through a set schedule of times

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MAY 29: Surrey Schools superintendent shares what Monday’s return to class will look like

South Surrey church to host drive-thru food-donation station

Items dropped off to Mount Olive Lutheran Church to benefit Surrey Urban Mission program

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Trudeau acknowledges racial unrest in U.S.; ‘We also have work to do in Canada’

‘Anti-black racism, racism, is real; it’s in the United States, but it’s also in Canada,’ Trudeau says

Grand Forks braces for river flooding amid warm weather and rain

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Suspected ‘murder hornet’ leaves Langley man on edge after finding insect in bedroom

The extra-large invasive insect had been first discovered in Brookswood on Thursday, May 28

Police watchdog recommends charges against five Mounties in Prince George man’s death

Police used pepper spray on the man, who then had trouble breathing before dying at the scene

B.C. tourism seeks relief as businesses wait for COVID-19 restrictions to ease

Mid-June earliest for more in-province travel to be authorized

Most Read