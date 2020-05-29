Barn catches fire in Surrey

Smoke could be seen from the area of Highway 10 and 152nd Street Friday afternoon (May 29). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

A barn caught fire in Surrey Friday afternoon (May 29).

Surrey Fire Service got the call for the fire in the 5000-block of 176th Street shortly before 1:30 p.m., said assistant chief of operations Steve Serbic.

There were more than 20 firefighters on scene, which was raised to a second-alarm, he said.

Serbic said the barn was “fully involved” when crews arrived.

The fire is in a “low-water area,” Serbic said, so the department had to bring in water tenders.

He said there were “pressurized containers” inside the barn, so “some explosions” may have been heard in the neighbourhood.

He added that no one was in the barn at the time, and there were no injuries reported.

A nearby home was also saved, Serbic added.

By 2:30 p.m., he said crews were “mopping up.”

Lots of smoke can be seen from our office near Highway 10 and 152nd Street #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/4SQ4RqIBCd — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) May 29, 2020

Fire on east side 176th just North of 48th Ave Surrey. Northbound 176th closed, southbound open @DriveBC #surreybc #YVRtraffic pic.twitter.com/tJ4cSxyH6B — Kevin Burk (@heykevinburk) May 29, 2020