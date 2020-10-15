‘Banner drop’ in Surrey by group calling for increases to disability and income assistance

‘We live in a rich province and there is no excuse for people to live in poverty,’ ACORN rep says

The ACORN group’s banner drop happened Wednesday (Oct. 14) at the intersection of Scott Road and King George Boulevard. (submitted photo)

Members of the ACORN group chose a pedestrian overpass in Surrey for a “banner drop” on Wednesday (Oct. 14), in a call for increases to disability and income assistance in B.C.

“PWD = Poverty,” read the banner, referring to persons with disabilities.

The “drop” happened at the intersection of Scott Road and King George Boulevard.

ACORN is calling for rates to be increased to $2,000 per month to match the new federal benefits for low-wage workers, group member Bertha Edward told the Now-Leader.

“If the federal government determined low-wage workers are entitled to a basic standard of living at $2,000 a month through Canadian Recovery Benefit and Employment Insurance, how is it justifiable that the B.C. government forces people on disability and income assistance to live below the poverty line?” the group said in a news release.

“We live in a rich province and there is no excuse for people to live in poverty,” Tabitha Naismith, chair the Newton ACORN branch, said in the release.

Online, ACORN is at acorncanada.org. The website describes ACORN Canada as “an independent national organization of low and moderate income families with 130,000+ members in 20+ neighbourhood chapters across 9 cities.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Disabilityprotest