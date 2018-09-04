Bali makes bid for White Rock council seat

Longtime community volunteer Moti Bali has announced he will be running for a seat on White Rock council as an independent candidate.

The city honoured Bali in July with one of four of this year’s Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula awards, with acting-mayor Megan Knight citing his contributions “in support of cultural diversity, social acceptance, arts and culture and sports.”

He has volunteered with many city and community groups, including serving as chair for Communities In Bloom, as a board member of Newbridge Academy, and latterly, for the past five years as the chair of the Festival of Lights Diwali Integration committee.

He told Peace Arch News he’s running as an independent because he believes it is the best way to be reflective of the needs of residents.

“I believe in diversity,” he said. “As a resident of White Rock for 26 years, I’ve seen a lot of changes – good, bad and ugly. At present, people do not feel at home in White Rock. I believe I can do something for them on the inside, rather than the outside.”