Bail conditions varied for accused in South Surrey 2017 torched-SUV homicide

The body of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in South Surrey in August 2017. (File photo)

The man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 2017 torched-SUV killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has had his bail conditions varied.

Following an appearance Tuesday (April 13) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Harjot Singh Deo was permitted changes to five of his release conditions, including his residence and electronic-device access, according to court officials.

Deo – who is also charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death – was arrested in May 2019 and released on bail five months later. Conditions imposed “amount to house arrest,” B.C. Prosecution Service officials said at the time.

He is one of five people – all related – facing charges connected to the discovery of Dhesi’s body in a burned SUV in South Surrey.

Deo, his brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun are scheduled for trial beginning in January 2022. The brother and cousin are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder,’ and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’

Deo’s mother and sister – Manjit Kaur Deo and Inderdeep Kaur Deo – are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’ However, the two women are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court next month for what BCPS officials expect will result in a “resolution of the matters” related to the pair.

