The body of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in South Surrey in August 2017. (File photo)

The body of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi was found in a burned SUV in South Surrey in August 2017. (File photo)

Bail conditions varied for accused in South Surrey 2017 torched-SUV homicide

Harjot Singh Deo appeared in B.C. Supreme Court on April 13

The man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the August 2017 torched-SUV killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi has had his bail conditions varied.

Following an appearance Tuesday (April 13) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Harjot Singh Deo was permitted changes to five of his release conditions, including his residence and electronic-device access, according to court officials.

Deo – who is also charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death – was arrested in May 2019 and released on bail five months later. Conditions imposed “amount to house arrest,” B.C. Prosecution Service officials said at the time.

READ MORE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV killing granted bail

He is one of five people – all related – facing charges connected to the discovery of Dhesi’s body in a burned SUV in South Surrey.

Deo, his brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun are scheduled for trial beginning in January 2022. The brother and cousin are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder,’ and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’

Deo’s mother and sister – Manjit Kaur Deo and Inderdeep Kaur Deo – are both charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’ However, the two women are scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court next month for what BCPS officials expect will result in a “resolution of the matters” related to the pair.

READ MORE: ‘Resolution’ of case against mother, daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing expected


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtHomicideSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects
Next story
CBSA officers’ union calls for vaccine priority in B.C.

Just Posted

Lord Tweedsmuir’s Tremmel States-Jones jumps a player and the goal line to score a touchdown against the Kelowna Owls in 2019. The face of high school football, along with a majority of other high school sports, could significantly change if a new governance proposal is passed at the B.C. School Sports AGM May 1. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Power struggle: New governance model proposed for B.C. high school sports

Most commissions against new model; BCSS and its board in favour

Vintage scrapbooks gave way to Instagram and Facebook. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Prince Philip just got on with it—to our surprise

Ursula Maxwell-Lewis reflects on the passing Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

The Delta Police Department’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Unit: (from left) Const. Joel Thirsk, analyst Jody Johnson and Staff Sgt. Sukh Sidhu. (Delta Police Department photo)
Delta police respond to rising number of hate crimes

Police have received 15 reports so far in 2021, compared to 12 in all of 2020

Marchers supporting Indian farmers rallied in Surrey last month, from Bear Creek Park to Holland Park along King George Boulevard. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey MP says mayor’s motion to support Indian farmers is his to make

“He has his own sovereignty, right,” Sukh Dhaliwal says

(Photo: Creative Outlet)
YOUR MONEY: Tax tips for a complicated tax season involving CERB and more

With April 30 tax deadline, ‘it is important to understand the tax implications (benefits) will have’

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Top doctor warns B.C.’s daily cases could reach 3,000 as COVID hospitalizations surge

There are more than 400 people in hospital, with 125 of them in ICU

Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue were conducting training operations at Gold Creek Falls when a firefighter broke their leg. (Eileen Robinson photo - Special to The News)
Firefighter suffers broken leg during swift water rescue practice in Golden Ears park

A training exercise at Maple Ridge waterfall on Wedesday results in mishap

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C.

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

B.C. Attorney General David Eby, Minister Responsible for Housing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects

New HousingHub financing funds will encourage developers, groups – with low-interest loans – to build affordable homes

Firefighters battled a wildfire on Mount Woodside near Harrison Mills on Wednesday, April 14. Seabird Island and B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters helped keep the blaze from spreading to brush, keeping it to roughly half a hectare. (Photo/Agassiz Fire Department)
Agassiz, Seabird Island firefighters contain wildfire

Half-hectare fire among the first wildfires of the year

Most Read