Backpack belonging to missing North Delta man found

Anmol Jagat was last seen leaving his home near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 24

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Anmol Jagat, who was left his residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue in North Delta at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Delta Police Department/submitted photo)

Delta police say a backpack found in a wooded area of North Delta has been confirmed as belonging to missing 21-year-old Anmol Jagat.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 9), police confirmed the backpack was found on Sunday, Nov. 7 and turned in to police that evening.

“We want to say thank you to the alert youth who spotted the backpack in a wooded area in North Delta, and contacted police the same day. The youth was aware that police are searching for Anmol Jagat and thought the backpack likely belonged to Anmol,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

Police accompanied the youth to the location where the backpack was found and conducted a preliminary search of the area that night, but were hampered by darkness. Police returned the next day, and are continuing the search today (Nov. 9) with a police dog.

South Fraser Search and Rescue has been contacted, and will be deploying again this week to assist in the search.

At this time, police are not disclosing the location of where the backpack was located, as search conditions in the area are very challenging.

“While this search goes on, we continue to seek any further tips from the public about the whereabouts of Anmol Jagat,” Leykauf said. “We have seen incidents where people have gone missing for days or weeks, before being located.”

However, as the weather is shifting, Leykauf acknowledged that time is of the essence.

Jagat was last seen leaving his North Delta residence near 114th Street and 80th Avenue at in the early hours of Sunday, Oct. 24. He was last captured on video at 12:42 a.m. walking northbound in the 8100-block of 112A Street, and it is believed he then headed northbound on 112th Street.

An earlier press release noted the family only moved to North Delta three months ago from outside B.C., so Jagat is not that familiar with the area. He is known to like forested areas, and does not use transit.

Police do not believe foul play is a factor in Jagat’s disappearance.

Jagat is described as 6’1” tall with a medium build and long black hair. Jagat wears glasses and was last seen wearing black pants, black shoes, a white jacket, a green shirt and a black toque.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Anmol Jagat is asked to call 604-946-4411.



