The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

The rail crossing near the intersection of Tranquille and Ord rds in Kamloops. (Google Maps)

Back to the wild west in Kamloops: CN police investigate train robbery

There are no details on if anything was taken

It’s a story you don’t hear everyday.

Kamloops RCMP responded on the morning of Monday, March 27 to reports of a robbery involving a train.

RCMP were called to assist CN Police just after 7 a.m. at Tranquille and Ord Roads in Kamloops.

An armed suspect fled the scene in a white sedan.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, five foot eight, and between 30 and 40 years old. He was wearing a balaclava, a black hat with a Puma logo in white, a black hoodie, and black jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CN police as they conduct an investigation.

READ MORE: Wrong turn temporarily strands moulting elephant seal on B.C. highway

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CN RailKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University
Next story
Sexual violence rampant amid lack of housing options for homeless Vancouver women: survey

Just Posted

Yvon Lehoux holds the hull for a model of the frigate Algonquin (DDG 283). Lehoux is building a detailed model of the ship, one on which he served, after getting blueprints from the Canadian Naval Museum. (Photo submitted: Yvon Lehoux)
Navy vet floats more ships

pepper spray. (BPM file photo)
Surrey movie-goers pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in the theatre

Pattullo Bridge is being replaced by a new crossing over the Fraser River between Surrey and New Westminster. (Submitted photo: TransLink)
Full closure of Pattullo Bridge for 6 days in April as replacement work motors along

teaser photo
People-pets sleepover at Surrey ‘Shelter Slumber Pawty’ collects $18K and counting

Pop-up banner image