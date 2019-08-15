Back-deck attack in Abbotsford did not happen, say police

Investigators say woman was influenced by past traumatic event elsewhere

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is advising that a previous report that a woman was attacked by a stranger while sitting alone on her back deck did not happen.

Sgt. Judy Bird said new details have emerged in the investigation, indicating that the assault did not occur as initially reported and was influenced by a past traumatic event that occurred in another province.

Bird said she could not elaborate on the circumstances of that event.

“The victim would like to offer an apology to our community for causing alarm,” she said.

Bird said the APD is working with community partners to ensure the victim receives appropriate support.

A press release issued by the APD on Aug. 6 said the woman had been sitting alone on her back deck in the Clearbrook area just after midnight that day, when she was grabbed behind from a stranger.

The release stated that the attack ended when a neighbour returned home, and the assailant ran off with the victim’s electronic device.

Bird said anyone who is the victim of a current or past crime can contact the APD victim services unit at victimservices@abbypd.ca to find resources near them.

RELATED: Woman attacked by stranger while alone on back deck in Abbotsford, police say

ALSO READ: Vancouver police look to identify pair after serious attack on man in wheelchair

Previous story
‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island
Next story
Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Just Posted

Ride to Conquer Cancer to kick off in Cloverdale

Eleventh-annual fundraiser supports BC Cancer Foundation

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after South Surrey crash

Two-vehicle collision occurred near intersection of 16 Avenue and 184 Street

ELECTION: Surrey ‘town hall’ for NDP’s Singh; Trudeau and Bernier dates in the works

Federal party leaders Scheer and May featured at Surrey Board of Trade events earlier this year

Tentative opening date set for new North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Three-rink facility being built just south of Scott Road SkyTrain station

‘Massive’ drug seizure in South Surrey linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict

Police say it’s all linked to the Brothers Keepers

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

First sunflower festival in Abbotsford sprouts-off this weekend

Growth of Chilliwack and Richmond festivals served as inspiration for Maan Farm

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 15

Events and community listings for North Delta

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Back-deck attack in Abbotsford did not happen, say police

Investigators say woman was influenced by past traumatic event elsewhere

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

B.C. wildfire app has alerts, bans and air quality ratings all in one place

App was installed more than 40,000 times in 2018, one of the worst years for wildfires

Most Read