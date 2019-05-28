Baby was in car that was shot at during Vancouver rush hour

Police are investigating the attempted murder on Monday at Marine Way at Boundary

Police are looking for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired at a car with three people inside, including a baby.

Officers were called to the southeast corner of Vancouver, the 3400 block of Sawmill Crescent on Monday afternoon. It was near the major intersection of Marine Way and Boundary Road, around 5 p.m. – rush hour.

Investigators believe two men were driving in the area when one of them, a South Asian male in his 20s, got out of the car and fired several bullets at the car as it drove past.

The two adults and baby inside were not hurt.

Anyone with information, security video, or dash-cam footage is asked to call 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



