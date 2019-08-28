The Slocan Valley Youth Centre will be closed all of next month. Photo: Greg Nesteroff

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

The Slocan Valley Youth Centre will close for September so staff can address what they call an “increase in intoxication, bullying and vandalism” at the centre and in the community.

A statement dated Aug. 21 from the W.E. Graham Community Service Society board of directors said the Slocan centre will shut down from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 while programming changes are made.

“The programming needs to be redirected to create a more positive experience for youth and the greater community,” said the statement.

Executive director Miryam Bishop declined to tell the Star if there were specific examples of behaviour that led to the decision. The break, she said, will help staff re-evaluate the centre’s services.

“We just want to take a pause basically to have time to make these changes so we can support the changing needs of the youth and the community,” said Bishop.

While the specifics of the programming changes aren’t yet known, Bishop said an extra room will be added to the building, which sits next to W.E. Graham Elementary.

The centre, which opened in 1997, offers drop-in hours for youth aged 12 to 18 from 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Slocan Mayor Jessica Lunn said she doesn’t believe there has been an increase in intoxication or vandalism within the village or the surrounding area, but she supports the youth centre’s desire to reconsider its services.

“With young people in general, in every community we want to make sure we are supporting our youth, that they have positive activities to engage in,” said Lunn.

“I think the youth centre has done a great job so far and I think there’s an increased popularity for youth from the whole valley to come to the centre, so I think it’s great they are looking at their programming.”

Related: VIDEO: Nelson youth centre unveils B.C.’s largest indoor skate park


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.
Next story
Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

Just Posted

Older brother of man charged in 2017 death of South Surrey teen granted bail

Gurvinder Singh Deo released on $250,000 surety, conditions

White Rock assault victim ‘expected to make full recovery’

Public help still needed to track target’s movements

Two arrested after South Surrey B&E

Men were caught, wearing bandanas, in a home located in the 13200-block of Woodcrest Drive

Used gear sale followed by junior hockey game at Sungod arena Saturday

Goal of the sale is to raise funds for hockey association and recycle equipment back into community

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Vancouver-area sees fastest drop in condo price per square foot: report

Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto all seeing rising prices

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

Most Read