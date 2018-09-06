B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

B.C.’s Ombudsperson says the government has yet to implement United Nation standards for treatment of prisoners while inspecting provincial correctional centres, two years after its initial probe.

In an update on the investigation Thursday, Jay Chalke said the province has yet to adopt a set of guidelines known internationally as the Nelson Mandela Rules.

These rules allow independent inspectors full access to information relevant to inspections in B.C.’s 10 correctional centres, including the ability to interview inmates confidentially, issue written reports and recommendations and receive transparent responses.

“The proper inspection of our correctional centres is critical for a variety of reasons,” Chalke said in a news release. “It’s one key way to ensure the basic human rights of inmates are being respected. Regular inspections also help ensure rigorous health and safety standards are in place and are being regularly monitored, both for inmates and staff.”

The initial report released in June 2016 pointed to seven key recommendations, including inspectors undergoing new training courses, creating a set-out policy on the reason for inspections and including at least one member who is independent of the branch on each inspection team.

Since then, the province has adopted six of the seven proposed changes. The seventh recommendation, the adoption of the Nelson Mandela Rules, has yet to be completed.

“While I am generally satisfied with the progress that has been made to ensure that correctional centres are being inspected more adequately now, compared to the previous decade, B.C. must start complying with the applicable international standard,” Chalke said.

“Two years ago government committed to do so, now it’s time to live up to that commitment.”

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C.’s Attorney General for comment.

UNDER INSPECTION: The Hiatus in BC Correctional Centre Inspections by Ashley Wadhwani on Scribd

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening
Next story
Labour leader Lori Mayhew announces run for Delta council

Just Posted

OUR VIEW: Some positivity as Surrey goes back to school

Despite big challenges, Surrey has much to be grateful for as students return to class

Dinosaurs to take centre stage at Museum of Surrey opening

Museum of Surrey will open to the public on Saturday, Sept. 29

ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

Ultimate players sought for a new fall league in Newton

The Sunday-evening action starts Sept. 16

Independent Surrey Voters Association joins election race

The new slate is running five council candidates in the upcoming election on Oct. 20

Netflix hopes to spark buzz at TIFF with big stars, major awards hype

Eight Netflix films will screen at TIFF in the coming days, marking the largest number of movies the company has ever brought to the festival.

B.C. yet to comply with international standards at correctional centres: report

Nelson Mandela Rules set of standards for inspecting B.C.’s 10 prisons, psychiatric centres

Vancouver, Surrey, Delta top list of worst intersections for pedestrians

ICBC data shows 170 crashes at the most dangerous intersections

Some B.C. First Nations ban limited-entry moose hunt

Citing struggling moose populations and the unprecedented 2017 wildfires, First Nations are extending a moratorium on 2018 moose hunt

New fitness hearing this morning for man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing

BC Review Board holding hearing to see if Gabriel Klein now fit to stand trial

4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting

Police say they responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati.

5 to start your day

Real estate keeps dropping in Lower Mainland, Chilliwack man gets 14 years for manslaughter and more

Ford recalls 340K F-150 trucks in Canada due to seatbelt fire risk

The seatbelt could ignite during a crash

Vancouver’s short-term rental listings drop by half after new rules introduced

There are 3,742 active Vancouver listings on sites like Airbnb, compared with about 6,600 in April, when the regulations were introduced, the city said Wednesday.

Most Read