B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

A woman expecting twins went into labour on the side of the highway in Crofton on Vancouver Island Thursday morning.

The vehicle she was travelling in was originally pulled over for speeding by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Mt. Sicker Road, just north of Duncan.

Crofton Fire Department’s deputy chief was on route to the scene but was turned around before he arrived because BC Ambulance had already arrived.

Crofton Fire Chief Matt Ludvigson told the Chronicle that deliveries are part of a course they take as firefighters but generally their role is to bridge the gap as they wait for paramedics to arrive.

“We’ve done three in sixteen years so it is part of our training,” Ludvigson said.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Previous story
Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts
Next story
VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Just Posted

VIDEO: Protesters occupy Kinder Morgan drill in Delta

Two women climbed on the tunnel boring machine just before dawn on May 3

‘Good omens’ fly on Surrey streets with artist’s new banners

Design by artist Anthony Gabriel chosen for city’s 2018 Public Art Street Banner program

Surrey RCMP to partner with probation workers to support at-risk youth

The new ‘Car Yankee 30’ program is set to launch in June

Annual peace walk returns to Fleetwood Park

‘Gentle get-together’ will meditate on worldwide peace

Delta council gives preliminary approval to Ladner casino

The 4-2 vote came after a lengthy public hearing on the project

WATCH: Trio of orphaned otters released into the wild on Vancouver Island

Staff at B.C. SPCA Wild ARC nursed animals back to health

B.C. woman expecting twins goes into labour on highway

Vehicle pulled over for speeding near Duncan on Vancouver Island

Body of missing 22-year-old Whistler man found in Banff National Park

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing a year ago

Murdered man found in Pitt Meadows identified

IHIT asking for public’s assistance in death of Delta man.

B.C. business leaders reach out to Alberta

‘Federation flight’ to Edmonton to focus on pipeline, investment confidence

Rental-only zones in B.C. could result in lower land prices: experts

Older properties in areas are slated for higher density are attractive to buyers who want to profit

B.C. teen suffers ‘life-altering injuries’ after suspects steal longboard, attack him

Police are looking for two teenage suspects after assault at a Victoria playground

5 to start your day

Surrey man said he had no choice but to cut down peacock tree, drug bust in Chilliwack and more

Breaking: NDP MP Erin Weir ousted amid harassment allegations

Leader Jagmeet Singh expels MP Weir from NDP caucus over harassment allegations

Most Read